The star of 'Deadpool & Wolverine' will greet fans for a limited time

Deadpool is making surprise appearances at Disneyland and Disneyland Paris

LOS ANGELES -- If you have ever wanted to meet your favorite Marvel heroes in real life, the Disney Parks are the places to go.

Iconic heroes like Thor, Captain America, Iron Man and many more roam the streets of Avengers Campus at Disneyland, and now Deadpool will be joining his fellow Marvel Superheroes.

For a limited time, you can meet the one and only Deadpool at Disneyland and Disneyland Paris.

Starting July 26, the merc with a mouth will make appearances at Disneyland. He's popping up at Disneyland Paris starting July 24.

Photos of Deadpool making his way around the park were posted on the official Disneyland Instagram page and he seems to be having a blast.

You can take a selfie with Deadpool at Disneyland and Disneyland Paris. Disney Parks

You can catch Wade Wilson on screen when "Deadpool & Wolverine" arrives in theaters Friday, July 26.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Marvel Studios and this ABC Station.