'Doctor Odyssey' star Sean Teale shares a revealing secret about the new series

We asked actor Sean Teale to give us a little secret about his new show 'Doctor Odyssey' and boy did he deliver

LOS ANGELES -- "On The Red Carpet" correspondent Sophie Flay caught up with "Doctor Odyssey" star Sean Teale at The Walt Disney Company Emmy after party.

The conversation started with a compliment from Flay, "Love your look tonight." Teale responded, "Thank you. It's Fendi," referring to his suit. He then joked, "I've never said that before, unlikely if I ever say it again."

If Teale looks familiar, he most recently starred in "Mother of the Bride" with Miranda Cosgrove, Brooke Shields and Benjamin Bratt. Teale portrays nurse Tristan Silva in the upcoming drama "Doctor Odyssey" starring Joshua Jackson and Don Johnson.

Flay asked him about the ABC series and he answered, "This is a show that has a bit of everything for everyone." He continued, "The sets are enormous. It's very very glamorous. It's quite fantastical, this boat. It's the height of everything one could ask for in a service." He continued with his description of the show, but Flay followed up with, "That was good, but can you give us like a little secret?" After a brief pause, Teale coyly responded, "I won't be wearing much Fendi, because I won't be wearing much at all."

Be sure to catch Sean Teale in "Doctor Odyssey" when it sets sail on Thursday, September 26th and streams next day on Hulu.

