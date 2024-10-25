Dodgers and Yankees meet to start the World Series

LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Dodgers square off against the New York Yankees on Friday in Game 1 of the World Series.

New York Yankees (94-68, first in the AL East during the regular season) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (98-64, first in the NL West during the regular season)

Los Angeles; Friday, 8:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Gerrit Cole (8-5, 3.41 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 99 strikeouts); Dodgers: Jack Flaherty (13-7, 3.17 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 194 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -130, Yankees +110; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers face the New York Yankees on Friday in Game 1 of the World Series.

Los Angeles has a 98-64 record overall and a 52-29 record in home games. The Dodgers have gone 65-12 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

New York has a 50-31 record in road games and a 94-68 record overall. The Yankees have a 75-22 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

The matchup Friday is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani leads the Dodgers with 99 extra base hits (38 doubles, seven triples and 54 home runs). Mookie Betts is 13-for-42 with four doubles, four home runs and 12 RBI over the last 10 games.

Jazz Chisholm has 21 doubles, four triples and 24 home runs for the Yankees. Giancarlo Stanton is 10-for-35 with two doubles and five home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .246 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Yankees: 8-2, .234 batting average, 3.36 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Miguel Rojas: day-to-day (undisclosed), Alex Vesia: day-to-day (undisclosed), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (toe), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow/esophagus), Connor Brogdon: 60-Day IL (foot), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Yankees: Nestor Cortes Jr.: 15-Day IL (elbow), DJ LeMahieu: 10-Day IL (hip), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow)

