No changes made to RNC security plan after Trump assassination attempt, Secret Service says

MILWAUKEE -- There are no known threats to the 2024 Republican National Convention, officials said, in the aftermath of the assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania Saturday.

The FBI special agent in charge of the Wisconsin Field Office said there was an uptick in threats that the FBI has seen online.

The RNC Secret Service Coordinator Audrey Gibson-Cicchino said they've made no change to their security plan and officials remain confident in the plan they've put forth.

ABC7 Political Analyst Laura Washington spoke about what the Donald Trump assassination attempt could mean for the RNC this week.

"This event is designated as a national special security event, which is the highest level of security for an event that can be designated by the government. So this is a whole of government approach. We've had an extensive planning process, to include many organizations," Gibson-Cicchino said.

"There have been no changes to our current operational security plans for this event," she said.

Gibson-Cicchino said there have been no plans to extend the perimeter of the convention and did not know about the request from Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers to ban guns in the outer perimeter.

"We are confident in the security plans in place for this event and we're ready to go. It's been an 18-month process," Gibson continued, adding, "We've worked together to develop operational security plans for any and all access of security."

The Secret Service did not answer any questions about the assassination attempt on Trump in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

The Milwaukee police chief said they won't tolerate any illegal activity and they will move to quickly stop anything from getting out-of-hand.

Republicans are now ready for their convention, but with a lot more on their minds after after the horrific moment Saturday.

"I was actually watching it live. I saw it happen and I was just like everyone else just shocked," said RNC Co-chair Demetra Demonte.

On Sunday afternoon, the security was evident at the venue where the delegate welcome party would soon be getting underway. FBI and homeland security agents were on scene as were as were mounted police along with snipers on rooftops.

"I think a lot of people are going to be more self-aware of where they're at and what's going on around them because of this attempt on President Trump. There are some of our delegation that has some concerns regarding safety," said Republican Committeeman Aaron Del Mar.

But even before Saturday's events, dozens of law enforcement agencies have spent months planning security for both the RNC and next month's Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

"It was already going to be super super secure, and now, I guess it's going to be on steroids in terms of security, and you know, that's obviously as it should be," said Illinois GOP Chairman Don Tracy.

Last week, a federal judge ruled that protesters cannot march through the RNC security zone. They will be kept blocks from the main convention site.

And the Chicago Police Department issued a statement following the attempted assassination, saying, "The Chicago Police Department continues to monitor the situation that unfolded in Butler, Pennsylvania as we prepare for the upcoming Democratic National Convention. We have been planning for the convention for more than a year to prepare for anything and everything. As always, CPD will assess and adjust resources as necessary in real-time, based on intelligence and what we are seeing on the ground to protect the entire city. We also remain in constant contact with our federal partners, who we are working closely with, to ensure dignitaries and areas around the convention footprint are secured. We want to remind everyone to please be aware of their surroundings in large gatherings, at work, places of worship, critical facilities and online. If you see something, say something by calling 9-1-1 to report suspicious activity."

Meanwhile, the assassination attempt on Trump has only served to cement GOP support for the presumptive Republican nominee.

"I mean, look, there was a lot of excitement for President Trump in the first instance. I think, if anything now there's an emotional excitement around this too. I think there's a strong sense of resolve and steadiness," said Republican National Committeeman Richard Porter.

"I came to the realization after thinking about this that our President Donald Trump is the bravest most resilient man in the world," Demonte added.

And as the investigation into Saturday's shooting continues, Republicans have been uniting and calling for a de-escalation of the political rhetoric.

"I certainly feel more somber, but it's also a sense of resolve of seriousness of purpose of what we're doing and and seeing seeing that happen, and recognizing how important it is and also encouraging people to ratchet back on the Trump hate," Porter said.

ABC News contributed to this report.