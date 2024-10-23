Dua Lipa celebrates Cher's inspiring legacy while giving fans a taste of the experience her new shows will bring

Dua Lipa's new tour will get you on your feet: "The second you come in you're going to be dancing"

Dua Lipa promises non-stop dancing on her new tour and reflects on Cher's inspiring influence on women in music.

Dua Lipa's new tour will have you off your feet and dancing

Dua Lipa's new tour will have you off your feet and dancing Dua Lipa promises non-stop dancing on her new tour and reflects on Cher's inspiring influence on women in music.

Dua Lipa's new tour will have you off your feet and dancing Dua Lipa promises non-stop dancing on her new tour and reflects on Cher's inspiring influence on women in music.

Dua Lipa's new tour will have you off your feet and dancing Dua Lipa promises non-stop dancing on her new tour and reflects on Cher's inspiring influence on women in music.

CLEVELAND, OH -- Get ready to dance, because Dua Lipa is hitting the road for an epic world tour that promises non-stop grooves!

She brings her "Radial Optimism" world tour to Singapore on November 5 and travels across Asia, then on to Australia and New Zealand. In May 2025, she brings her show to Europe and on September 1, 2025 she kicks off the North American leg in Toronto followed by stops in New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

On The Red Carpet caught up with the superstar at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame red carpet, where she shared what the experience will be like during these new tour dates.

"Well, I know that no matter what, the second you come in till the moment you leave you're going to be dancing," she said. "That's something that I like to pride myself on."

Reflecting on her role models, Dua also shared her admiration for Cher, saying, "I feel like she's such a confident voice for women and it's been wonderful to look up to her and see, you know, the trajectory of her career has been just so inspiring. It's wonderful to have role models like that."

The singer shared a magical moment with Cher when she joined her on stage to sing her anthem "Believe."

"For me, it's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to pay tribute to an artist I deeply admire," she said.

"I'm excited but it's going to be really special and something that I think I'm going to remember for the rest of my life."

Don't fret if you missed their dazzling performance, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is on Disney+. Look for a primetime special coming to ABC on January 1, 2025.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Disney+ and this ABC News Station.