New York DNC delegates speak out about 2 historic moments in politics

Darla Miles spoke to Congresswoman Yvette Clarke and her mother about Thursday night's historic moment at the DNC, as well as another back in 1972.

Darla Miles spoke to Congresswoman Yvette Clarke and her mother about Thursday night's historic moment at the DNC, as well as another back in 1972.

Darla Miles spoke to Congresswoman Yvette Clarke and her mother about Thursday night's historic moment at the DNC, as well as another back in 1972.

Darla Miles spoke to Congresswoman Yvette Clarke and her mother about Thursday night's historic moment at the DNC, as well as another back in 1972.

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- Dr. Una Clarke has very fond memories of her lifelong friend Shirley Chisholm - the first Black woman to seek the Democratic Presidential nomination in 1972.

52 years later, one hundred thousand balloons dropped from the ceiling at the DNC for the first Black woman to accept the Democratic nomination for president.

"I thought about her last night and recognized that her bravery, as I call her, I said 'Shirley, you're the brave one," said Dr. Clarke.

This moment in history is so profoundly meaningful for Dr. Clarke and her daughter, Rep. Yvette Clarke - as women of color - and Democratic legislators.

"There've been a lot of references to Shirley Chisholm during this week, as there should be," said Rep. Clarke.

Dr. Clarke said when she offered herself for the New York City Council, she was one of the first people she asked 'should I do it?'

She did - and became the first Caribbean-born woman to serve on the New York City council. Her daughter, Yvette - succeeding her in that seat - now serving in the same Brooklyn district in Congress that Chisholm served.

After serving as a delegate for the first time in 1984 when Jesse Jackson ran for president, the mother and daughter collectively have delegates for Bill Clinton, Al Gore, Barack Obama, Hilary Clinton, and now Kamala Harris.

Kristin Thorne speaks with the family of a pedestrian fatally struck by an MTA bus in this 7 On Your Side Investigation.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube



Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.