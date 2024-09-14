Eugene Levy and Dan Levy tease Emmy surprises

When the Emmys air Sunday on ABC, Eugene Levy and Dan Levy will make Emmys history as the first father and son hosting team. Watch our full Emmys preview special.

When the Emmys air Sunday on ABC, Eugene Levy and Dan Levy will make Emmys history as the first father and son hosting team.

The Levys, both of whom are four-time Emmy winners, have made Emmys history before when the final season of their show, "Schitt's Creek" swept the comedy categories in 2020.

"We hope to kick it off in a way that's kind of energized," Eugene told On The Red Carpet of their hosting plan.

"It's celebratory," Dan added. "There are times where you watch award shows and the hosts are really, you know, they're roasting. Which, don't get me wrong, I love (but) I don't think we have it in our DNA to like, scorched Earth this Emmys and just throw everybody under the bus."

"Canadians don't do that," added Eugene.

On The Red Carpet's George Pennacchio asked the Levys about the number of surprises they have planned for the show, and Eugene answered without hesitation.

"Eleven," he said.

"I'm also going with eleven," Dan added.

Eugene, who's also an Emmy nominee again this year for his show, "The Reluctant Traveler," can currently be seen in the new season of "Only Murders in the Building" on Hulu.

His castmates, Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short are among this year's Emmy presenters.

The trio of stars from the hit Hulu whodunit are all nominees this year as well.

Other confirmed Emmy presenters include nominees Lily Gladstone, Greta Lee, Kristen Wiig and Jimmy Kimmel.

Meanwhile, Emmy producers have revealed plans for a special moment during the ceremony to honor the classic sitcom, "Happy Days" as the show celebrates its 50th anniversary.

Cast members are expected to take the stage including Ron Howard, who's an Emmy winner this year for his documentary "Jim Henson Idea Man" and Henry Winkler who won his first Emmy in 2018 for season one of "Barry." That honor came more than 40 years after his first nomination in 1976 for playing Arthur Fonzarelli on "Happy Days," better known as "Fonzie" or "The Fonz."

The 76th Emmy Awards will broadcast live from Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 15 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. It will also stream the next day on Hulu.

"On The Red Carpet" arrival coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET on ABC and streams at OnTheRedCarpet.com.

Watch our full Emmys preview special in the video above.