Emmys producers dish on what to expect at this year's show

From "Happy Days" to Billy Crystal, producers for the 76th Emmy Awards are giving "GMA" insight into what's in store for viewers on television's biggest night.

From "Happy Days" to Billy Crystal, producers for the 76th Emmy Awards are giving "GMA" insight into what's in store for viewers on television's biggest night.

From "Happy Days" to Billy Crystal, producers for the 76th Emmy Awards are giving "GMA" insight into what's in store for viewers on television's biggest night.

From "Happy Days" to Billy Crystal, producers for the 76th Emmy Awards are giving "GMA" insight into what's in store for viewers on television's biggest night.

LOS ANGELES -- Emmys executive producer Jesse Collins and director Alex Rudzinski are giving "Good Morning America" a first look at what is in store for viewers on television's biggest night.

"I just know there will be TV moments people will remember forever," said Collins. "We were able to get Ron Howard and Henry Winkler to come in. We're going to build some sets."

EMMYS 2024: : How to watch nominees for outstanding comedy, drama series

Rudzinski added they'll be "back onstage together in the 'Happy Days' diner setup."

The two say the plan is to gather beloved TV characters together, grouped by onscreen occupations.

"We're gonna have this great coaches moment led by Jane Lynch, who was an amazing coach on 'Glee,' and it's tied to an amazing surprise," Collins said.

Rudzinski shared that another grouping will be TV cops, including Don Johnson.

EMMYS 2024: : Full list of nominees for 76th Emmy Awards

And of course, excitement is growing for the show's buzzed about hosts: Dan Levy and Eugene Levy.

"When we talked to them in the initial Zoom, you saw how they went back and forth and you went, 'this is a win,'" Collins said.

One moment the powerhouse team promises will be the best year is the In Memoriam, performed by Jelly Roll.

RELATED: 2024 Emmys mark historic year celebrating diversity in nominations

"The hairs on the back of my neck stood up the first time I heard them perform," Rudzinski shared.

Collins added, "We got the right singer. An artist that can really capture the emotion of that moment."

The 76th Emmy Awards will broadcast live at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 15 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. It will also stream the next day on Hulu.

Live "On The Red Carpet" arrival coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET on ABC and streams at OnTheRedCarpet.com.

Click here: for the latest stories and videos about the Emmys.