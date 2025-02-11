DOJ directs prosecutors to drop federal corruption case against NYC Mayor Eric Adams

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Justice Department has instructed federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York to drop the bribery case against New York Mayor Eric Adams.

The directive came Monday in a letter from acting deputy attorney general Emil Bove. It was not immediately clear how Danielle Sassoon, the acting US Attorney, would respond.

A spokesman for the US Attorney's office declined to comment.

Adams' attorney, Alex Spiro, released a statement saying, "As I said from the outset, the mayor is innocent-and he would prevail. Today he has. The Department of Justice has reevaluated this case and determined it should not go forward. There is good reason for that. The facts of the case are clear: the mayor never used his official position for personal benefit. Nor did he have any role in violating campaign finance laws. Despite a lot of fanfare and sensational claims, ultimately there was no evidence presented that he broke any laws, ever. The witnesses that were promised never materialized. The additional charges that were threatened never came. Now, thankfully, the mayor and New York can put this unfortunate and misguided prosecution behind them."

Adams has pleaded not guilty to a five-count indictment that accused him of accepting years of luxury travel gifts in exchange for, among other things, persuading the fire department to approve the opening of the new Turkish consulate in Manhattan despite the lingering safety concerns of inspectors.

He is scheduled to stand trial on federal corruption charges starting on April 21.

Despite the defense attorney's assertion of the mayor's innocence, the letter instructing SDNY to dismiss the charges said the Justice Department had made no assessment about the strength of the evidence, sources briefed on the letter's contents told ABC News.

Rather, the sources said, the letter from acting deputy attorney general Bove questioned the timing of when the charges were brought, suggesting the case was part of the Biden administration's weaponization of the Justice Department.

Bove also said the case adversely affected Adams' ability to help the Trump administration's crackdown on illegal immigration, according to the sources.

Any motion to dismiss the case would have to be formally filed in court and reviewed by the judge.

Federal prosecutors were instructed to dismiss the case without prejudice, meaning it could come up again. However, according to the sources, Bove said nothing could happen until after this year's mayoral election.

Mayoral candidates responded to this on "X" Monday night.

New York City Comptroller reacted on X saying, "Today, @NYCMayor instructed his top officials not to criticize Donald Trump. And now we know why. Instead of standing up for New Yorkers, Mayor Adams is standing up for precisely one person-and that's himself. New Yorkers deserve better."

New York State Senator Jessica Ramos said, "Eric Adams sold out New Yorkers to buy his own freedom, but he'll never escape the label of worst mayor in NYC history. Donald Trump may think this buys him access to terrorize our communities, but New Yorkers always stand up for one another, no matter how many corrupt narcissists try to hurt our families"

Former New York State Representative Scott Stringer released a statement on X saying, "The only New Yorker breathing a sigh of relief tonight is Eric Adams. The rest of us are facing unaffordable housing and childcare costs and rising crime and disorder. But thankfully, New Yorkers-not the president-get to decide who is mayor next year. We need a mayor who will fight every day to deliver for New Yorkers, making our city safe and more affordable. I hope that now we can move on from what Eric Adams wants and focus on what New York City needs."

Adams has pleaded not guilty to the corruption charges and his attorney has argued the bribery count should be dismissed because the evidence does not support it.

Federal prosecutors said there was a quid pro quo in which Adams took luxury travel from a foreign official in exchange for influencing the city's regulation of the new Turkish consulate in Manhattan.

Last month, federal prosecutors said in a court finding that the FBI uncovered "additional criminal conduct" by Mayor Adams.

The disclosure of possible additional criminal conduct came in a court filing in which prosecutors opposed a defense request for additional information about the initial charges, including a list of alleged co-conspirators.

