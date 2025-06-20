An Extreme Heat Watch has been issued starting Sunday with the heat index expected to be well over 100 degrees

New York City, Tri-State area prepares for heat wave next week | What to know

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says the state is already preparing for next week's extreme heat conditions.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Residents across New York City and the Tri-State area are being urged to take necessary precautions to keep themselves cool ahead of a heat wave next week.

Sunday will mark the first day with temperatures in the 90s, and the National Weather Service has issued an extreme heat watch for New York City and the Tri-State area starting Sunday.

The heat index could be well over 100 degrees.

An Extreme Heat Watch means that the combination of heat and humidity could create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early

morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible, and drink plenty of water.

Seniors and those with chronic health problems or mental health conditions are at an increased risk. Homes without air conditioning can be much hotter than outdoor temperatures.

Use air conditioning to stay cool at home or go to a place that has air conditioning. If you dont have home air conditioning, continue to seek out cool spaces each day as long as it remains hot, and for a few days after if your home is still hot. Check on vulnerable

friends, family members and neighbors.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. A

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is urging New Yorkers to stay indoors and, if possible, vote early ahead of Tuesday's primary election in order to beat the heat.

"The number one cause of weather-related death is extreme heat, but preparation, communication and other precautions can save lives," Hochul said. "That is why we are deploying a whole of government approach to keep New Yorkers safe, working to protect our most vulnerable populations, and encouraging voters to take advantage of early voting ahead of the June 24 Primary Election Day."

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said residents should stay hydrated, check in on their family members (including theirs pets) and utilize city resources that free to all.

City residents should call 311 to identify cooling center locations. For more information on how to stay cool, visit www.nyc.gov/beattheheat

Heat stroke occurs when the body's temperature rises quickly, which can lead to death. You should call 911 or go to an emergency room if you or someone you know has the following symptoms:

- Hot, dry skin

- Confusion, hallucinations, and disorientation

- Loss of consciousness or being unresponsive

- Nausea or vomiting

- Trouble breathing

- Fast, strong pulse

- Weakness

- Dizziness

People can also experience heat exhaustion, heat cramps or heat rash. You can learn more about symptoms to look out for on the New York Department of Health Website.

Learn more about other steps that agencies across the Tri-State are taking to protect people from the heat:

New York:

The Department of Public Service (DPS) is tracking electric system conditions and overseeing utility response to any situations that may arise as a result of the incoming thunderstorms and extreme heat. New York's utilities have approximately 5,500 workers available, as necessary, to engage in damage assessment, response, repair, and restoration efforts across New York State for this heat event.

The Department of Health has distributed guidance to all hospitals and nursing homes and will issue additional guidance to hosts of any scheduled public events with over 5,000 people in attendance. The Department is working with the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services (DHSES) and local health departments and emergency managers to ensure access to cooling centers and safe spaces during this extreme heat.

Meanwhile, Hochul says people with persistent asthma should apply for a new program that can provide free air conditioners.

The Department of Environmental Conservation is continuing to monitor air quality across the State and will issue air quality health advisories as necessary. New Yorkers are encouraged be "Air Quality Aware" andcheck www.airnow.gov for accurate information on air qualityforecasts and conditions. To view the latest DEC air quality forecasts, visit the DEC website.

New Jersey:

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is also urging his state's residents to take precautions over the next week amid the heat wave.

In a post on X, the Garden State governor said people should stay properly hydrated, limit their time outdoors, stay in locations with air conditioning and keep pets indoors.

In Newark, Mayor Ras Baraka announced that the city is activating a Code Red starting at 11 a.m. on Sunday, June 22 through 8 a.m. on Thursday, June 26 .

A Code Red is a Hot Weather Health Warning that is usually issued in anticipation of extreme heat and humidity with periods of time when the heat index is 100F or more.

Meanwhile, Newark's Department of Health's Office of Homeless Services will collaborate with its partners and community-based organizations to help provide overnight shelter for residents with no address. Shelters are activated to remain open during non-traditional hours and to expand their bed capacity. Street outreach workers conduct outreach 24 hours a day, seven days a week, encouraging residents without addresses to enter emergency shelters or visit drop-in or cooling centers.

Long Island:

In a press briefing on Friday, Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman provided some tips to help residents keep cool amid the heat.

Cooling centers are open starting Friday at Cantiague Park and Wantagh Park between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. A cooling center at Mitchel Field will be open 24/7.

Officials say there were 155 heat-related emergency room visits in Nassau County in 2024.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman gave some tips on how to stay cool amid the extreme heat.

Connecticut:

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont directed that the state's Extreme Hot Weather Protocol be activated starting at 12 p.m. on Sunday, June 22 and lasting through at least 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 25 .

According to the governor's office, this is the first time this year that the protocol is being activated. The purpose of activating the protocol is to ensure that the most vulnerable populations receive protection from the hot conditions. While enacted, a system is set up for state agencies, municipalities, and other partners to coordinate with United Way 2-1-1 to make sure that information regarding cooling centers is available statewide, providing a location for those in need of relief.

Cooling centers will be available throughout the state. Anyone in need of a place to get out of the heat can locate their nearest cooling center by calling 2-1-1 or viewing the list that will be published online at www.211ct.org.

The following actions are implemented when Connecticut's Extreme Hot Weather Protocol is enacted:

The Connecticut Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection's Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security uses its WebEOC communications network, which is an internet-based system that enables local, regional, and state emergency management officials and first responders to share up-to-date information about a variety of situations and conditions.

Municipalities and other partners submit information on the opening of cooling centers into the WebEOC, providing a real-time database on the availability of these locations statewide. United Way 2-1-1 uses the system to act as a clearinghouse to assist residents in locating a cooling center.

Regional coordinators from the Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security monitor WebEOC to respond to any requests from municipalities for state assistance.

The energy utility companies provide the state with regular updates regarding the impact of the weather conditions on their respective utilities throughout the duration of the protocol.

----------

