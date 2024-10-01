ABC Secret Sales fall fashion finds you'll love up to 50% off

ABC Secret Sales rounds up the best products on sale every week - and these deals are exclusive to ABC shoppers. This week, Sam Champion and Dani Beckstrom are rounding up the best fall fashion essentials on sale, with deals up to 50% off.

Each of these deals are limited time only, so shop now while supplies last.

Best fall fashion essentials

30% off ABC Secret Sales Giant Hoodies: Oversized Hoodies $45.00

$65.00 Shop Now

Meet your new favorite hoodie! Giant Hoodies are cozy enough for cuddling and cute enough to wear anywhere.The unisex, lightweight, versatile fit is ultra soft and breathable to take you from lounging on the couch to out and about. Pair with your favorite jeans or leggings or belt it with boots.. No matter how you style, you won't have to sacrifice fashion for comfort. Choose from more than 10 colors and patterns!

50% off ABC Secret Sales Roma Boots: Rain Boots $17.50 to $49.50

$35.00 - $99.00 Shop Now

Look great rain or shine with boots from Roma. The 100% waterproof styles for the whole family are beautifully crafted and extremely comfortable featuring a multi-layered cushioned insole. Keep feet clean and dry on dewy morning walks, at dusty concerts, in the garden, on rainy days and more. Plus, for every pair sold, Roma donates a pair to an impoverished child, so you can give back in style!

50% off ABC Secret Sales Starlette Galleria: Fashion Jewelry $19.00 to $100.00

$38.00 - $200.00 Shop Now

Make a statement with your accessories. Starlette Galleria designs eye-catching diamond-alternative pieces so good, it's hard to tell them apart from the real thing. Add sparkle to your look with bold rings, staple necklaces, delicate bracelets and striking earrings. These pieces are also great for travel when you want to leave your expensive stuff at home!

36% to 39% off ABC Secret Sales Grace Eleyae: Slaps, Hats & Hair Accessories $3.50 to $38.50

$5.50 - $64.00 Shop Now

Never choose between hair care and great style again. Grace Eleyae's satin-lined slaps minimize bedhead and bad hair days by eliminating hair-damaging friction. The baseball hats are also satin-lined and have an adjustable back strap, so you can tighten for comfort. Shower caps, microfiber towels, and hair accessories from bobby pins to a wool beret are all designed to ensure every day is a good hair day!

50% off ABC Secret Sales Youzey: Scarves $17.50

$35.00 Shop Now

Add a pop of color and texture to your transitional looks. These lightweight scarves from Youzey are the ideal layer for in-between weather. Tie it around your neck or drape it over your shoulders for a chic look. Keep one in your bag and another at your desk for any time you need an extra layer. The silky viscose material complements the muted designs for a high-end look, without the sticker shock!

