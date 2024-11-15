Family of Malcom X files lawsuit over activist's 1965 assassination

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The family of Malcom X has filed a $100 million lawsuit over their father's assassination.

The lawsuit alleges the FBI, CIA and NYPD conspired in the activist's assassination in 1965 and engaged in a decades-long coverup that has interfered with the family's search for truth and justice.

"We seek justice for the assassination of our father and that the truth will be recorded in history," said daughter Ilyasah Shabazz.

Malcom X was shot 21 times on Feb. 21, 1965 during a speech at the Audubon Ballroom in Washington Heights.

"The government fingerprints are all over the assassination of Malcom X and finally, we believe we have the evidence to prove it," said attorney Ben Crump.

The activist was 39 years old.

