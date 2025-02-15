Sliwa files to run for mayor of New York City, Cuomo posts campaign-style message

Curtis Silwa and former New York Governor Cuomo appear to be setting the stage for a run at the mayor's office.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Curtis Sliwa has officially filed paperwork to run for mayor of New York City.

Sliwa is the founder of the Guardian Angels and was the Republican nominee for mayor in 2021, which he ultimately lost that election to Eric Adams.

In a campaign post, Sliwa said he is prioritizing public safety and quality of life issues.

Meanwhile, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo appears to be getting closer to an official announcement.

Cuomo has been mulling a run for office as well.

He has not made things official but he posted a campaign-style video on social media, where he spoke, in part, about ensuring the safety of New Yorkers.

Cuomo spoke at a Valentine's Day event at the Johnson Houses Community Center in East Harlem.

