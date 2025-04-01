Former Syracuse mayor says former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo forcibly kissed her

SYRACUSE (WABC) -- The former mayor of Syracuse is accusing then-governor Andrew Cuomo of forcibly kissing her when she was office.

In her new book, Stephanie Miner says the unwanted encounters were "all about power" to him and blasted Cuomo's administration as a total failure."

Cuomo, who faced accusations of sexual misconduct with other women -- including staffers -- resigned from office under the threat of impeachment in 2021.

He's now holding a commanding lead in the Democratic Primary race for New York City mayor, according to recent polls.

