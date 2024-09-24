Premiere for FX series 'Grotesquerie' held in New York City

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The purple carpet was rolled out Monday night for a new series that kicks off this week.

The premiere for FX's 'Grotesquerie' was held in Lower Manhattan.

The 10-part series is a show about crimes in a small community, and a detective who feels the crimes are personal and she is being taunted.

It even includes a part played by Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce.

The series premieres Wednesday on FX and then on Hulu.

Both companies are owned by the same parent company as ABC Owned Television stations.