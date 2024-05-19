Knicks' starting lineup in question ahead of Game 7 at Madison Square Garden

NEW YORK -- The New York Knicks are on the verge of returning to the NBA Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2000.

But an already injury-riddled Knicks team has questions about its starting lineup just hours ahead of tipoff.

Starting forwards OG Anunoby and Josh Hart are both questionable for Game 7 after suffering injuries in previous games.

Anunoby has been sidelined since Game 2, where he put up a career-high 28 points to give New York a 2-0 series lead over the Indiana Pacers.

Indiana has taken advantage of Anunoby's on-court absence by winning three of the four games he has missed.

The Knicks could surely use his firepower as the team went 26-5 with him on the court during the regular season.

Meanwhile, Hart left Game 6 in the fourth quarter with an abdominal strain.

He had played all 48 minutes three times in the postseason and was leading all players in minutes played.

The Knicks are already without All-Star forward Julius Randle and key reserves Mitchell Robinson and Bojan Bogdanovic.

Game 7 tips off on ABC at 3:30 PM ET.

Michelle Charlesworth is live in the Flatiron District with details on the portal shutdown.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.