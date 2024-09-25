Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to address UN General Assembly

MIDTOWN EAST, Manhattan (WABC) -- The rising tensions in the Middle East and the war in Ukraine will take center stage at the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday.

The UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on the situation in Lebanon.

It comes after more than 30 anti-war protesters were arrested in Manhattan Wednesday night.

Most of the protesters were speaking out against the war in Gaza. They started in Madison Square Park and marched to the East Side.

Police blocked the demonstrators from getting to the United Nations, but police are expecting more protests to continue.

The UN Security Council meets at 6 p.m. Wednesday. They will focus on Lebanon and the escalation between Israel and Hezbollah.

But earlier in the day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address the United Nations General Assembly.

On Tuesday, he told the UN Security Council that Russia must be forced into peace.

In the meantime, President Joe Biden will host an event with world leaders to launch a joint declaration of support for Ukrainian recovery and reconstruction.

President Biden plans to leave New York and return to Washington Wednesday evening.

