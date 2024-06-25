New York primary: All eyes on Latimer, Bowman race for NY-16 seat

Anthony Carlo reports on the hotly contested race for the NY-16 House seat.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Polls opened at 6 a.m. Tuesday in the New York primary election - and all eyes are on the race for the NY-16 House seat.

Rep. Jamaal Bowman, one of the most liberal members of Congress, is trying to fight off a strong Democratic primary challenge from moderate county executive George Latimer in a New York race that has put a spotlight on the party's divides over the Israel-Hamas war.

Latimer got into the race at the urging of Jewish leaders upset with Bowman's criticism of Israel.

Both Democrats were both out with voters on Monday in Mount Vernon in last-minute campaigning.

Mount Vernon is ground zero for the battle for voters.

Latimer grew up there. By his side on Monday morning was a handful of clergy who endorsed the 70-year-old.

Bowman was also focused on Mount Vernon.

A busy schedule forced him to cancel a visit to a food pantry giveaway outside Grace Baptist Church. But later in the afternoon he rallied with fellow left-wing "squad" members congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ayanna Pressley.

An exorbitant amount of money, mostly tied to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, has flooded into the race to oppose Bowman after he accused Israel of committing genocide in Gaza, where over 37,000 Palestinians have been killed. Bowman also opposed a symbolic House resolution to support Israel after the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas.

AIPAC's allied super PAC has spent nearly $15 million on the primary, according to Federal Election Commission records. The cash paid for a torrent of ads attacking Bowman, who has accused the influential pro-Israel lobbying group of trying to buy the race in the mostly suburban district north of New York City.

A Bowman loss would disrupt what has generally been a stable primary season for congressional incumbents. Most current members of Congress have been able to repel challenges from within their party, though GOP Rep. Bob Good is in a tight contest with a rival backed by Donald Trump in a race that is too close to call.

Some major progressive figures have rushed to Bowman's defense. In the final stretch of the race, he has rallied with liberal darlings including Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Bernie Sanders, while Latimer pulled in the endorsement of former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

The winner of the primary will be the prohibitive favorite to win in the general election.

Early voting in the election ended Sunday. Bowman voted on the first day of early voting and Latimer voted Saturday afternoon.

Polls are open Tuesday from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

