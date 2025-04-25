Former Congressman George Santos to be sentenced Friday for fraud, identity theft

Federal prosecutors are asking that the disgraced congressman be sentenced to 87 months in prison.

NEW YORK -- Disgraced Former New York Congressman George Santos will be sentenced Friday morning in federal court.

Federal prosecutors are asking that Santos be sentenced to 87 months behind bars after he was convicted of lying to his donors, stealing their identities, and taking their money.

In a lengthy letter ahead of the Friday court date, the 36-year-old ex-congressman said he remains "profoundly sorry" for his crimes but protests that the approximately seven-year prison sentence sought by prosecutors as "ridiculous" and overly harsh.

"Every sunrise since that plea has carried the same realization: I did this, me. I am responsible," wrote the former Republican lawmaker, who pleaded guilty last summer. "But saying I'm sorry doesn't require me to sit quietly while these prosecutors try to drop an anvil on my head."

Prosecutors, in a filing last week, argued Santos "remains unrepentant" and has not shown genuine remorse, as his lawyers have claimed in their own filing seeking a lighter, two-year prison stint.

They cited a series of posts on X, formerly Twitter, in which he disparaged the U.S. Department of Justice as a "cabal of pedophiles" and cast himself as a victim of prosecutorial overreach.

Santos, who admitted he deceived donors and stole the identities of nearly a dozen people to fund his congressional campaign, countered that his "colorful" posts are being wrongly "repurposed as a sword against me" by prosecutors.

"Contesting the severity of a proposed sentence is not the same as contesting guilt, and punishing protected speech because it questions punishment should trouble anyone who values fair prosecution over personal vindication," he wrote.

Santos also pushed back at prosecutors' claims that he has not made efforts to pay the roughly $580,000 owed as part of his plea deal, saying he's "liquidated personal assets, reduced my living expenses, and tried as hard as I could to raise some money for restitution."

He added that he has not asked any of his friends or family to write letters to the court on his behalf, nor did he expect any supporters to attend Friday's sentencing in Long Island federal court out of embarrassment and shame.

"I don't want to bring anyone else in my life into this mess," Santos wrote. "This is mine to deal with and mine alone."

Santos was elected in 2022 to represent parts of Queens and Long Island but served barely a year before being ousted by his House colleagues.

Santos fabricated much of his life story, leading to questions about how the political unknown had funded his winning campaign.

Sentencing will take place at 10:30 a.m. in Central Islip.

