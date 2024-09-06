Georgia school shooting latest: 14-year-old suspect set to appear in court

The Georgia high school mass shooting suspect is expected in court Friday for the first time.

The Georgia high school mass shooting suspect is expected in court Friday for the first time.

The Georgia high school mass shooting suspect is expected in court Friday for the first time.

The Georgia high school mass shooting suspect is expected in court Friday for the first time.

WINDER, Ga. -- Colt Gray, the 14-year-old suspect in the Apalachee High School shooting, is set to face a judge Friday for his arraignment.

Booking photo of Apalachee High School shooting suspect, Colt Gray, released by the Barrow County Sheriff's Office. Barrow County Sheriff's Office

This will mark the first court appearance for the teenager, who authorities allege killed four people, including two teachers and two students, at his high school and injured nine others. The Georgia Bureau of Investigations previously said he will be tried as an adult.

SEE ALSO | Georgia high school shooting: What we know about the 4 victims

Richard Aspinwall, Christina Irimie, Mason Schermerhorn and Christian Angulo were all victims in the Apalachee High School shooting on September 4. Apalachee High School/Family Photo/GoFundMe via CNN Newsource

He has been charged with four counts of felony murder, with additional charges expected, the GBI said. Gray surrendered at the scene to the school resource officers, according to the GBI.

He was taken into custody on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. ET, seven minutes after the initial service call went out, according to the Barrow County Sheriff's Office, which employs the school resource officers.

On Thursday night, Colin Gray, the father of the 14-year-old, was arrested and charged with murder in connection with the deadly shooting, the GBI said.

Colin Gray, 54, was charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter, two counts of second-degree murder and eight counts of cruelty to children, the GBI said.

SEE ALSO | 'I had so much fear': Students recount shooting at Georgia high school

At a news conference on Thursday evening, Chris Hosey, director of the GBI said that the father was arrested for "knowingly allowing his son, Colt, to possess a weapon."

It is currently unclear when Colin Gray is expected to appear in court or whether he has obtained legal counsel following his arrest.

SEE ALSO: Apalachee teacher fatally shot by his classroom doorway: 'He was trying to crawl back to us'