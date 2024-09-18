Here's what to know ahead of the show's September 18 premiere.

'The Golden Bachelorette' premiere: How to watch, what to know and more

24 men are vying for Joan Vassos' heart on "The Golden Bachelorette."

24 men are vying for Joan Vassos' heart on "The Golden Bachelorette."

24 men are vying for Joan Vassos' heart on "The Golden Bachelorette."

24 men are vying for Joan Vassos' heart on "The Golden Bachelorette."

The inaugural season of "The Golden Bachelorette," starring Joan Vassos, premieres Wednesday night.

The show will feature 24 men vying for Joan's heart. The former schoolteacher originally appeared on "The Golden Bachelor" in 2023 before leaving the show early due to a family emergency.

The Maryland native was announced as the first Golden Bachelorette in May.

RELATED: Joan Vassos announced as first-ever 'Golden Bachelorette'

Read on to learn everything to know about "The Golden Bachelorette" ahead of its premiere.

When does 'The Golden Bachelorette' premiere?

"The Golden Bachelorette" premieres Sept. 18 at 8 p.m. ET.

Where can I watch 'The Golden Bachelorette'?

"The Golden Bachelorette" will air Wednesday night on ABC. Each episode will be available for streaming the next day (Thursdays) on Hulu.

Has the cast been announced?

The cast for the first season of "The Golden Bachelorette" was announced in August. The 24 men in contention for Joan's heart range in age from 57 to 69 and include a chiropractor, a rancher, an emergency room doctor, a retired navy captain, a salon owner and a fire department chief, to name a few.

You can see the full list of contenders here.

RELATED: Meet the 24 men of 'The Golden Bachelorette,' including a familiar face

Has a 'Golden Bachelorette' trailer been released?

In the lead up to the show, several promotional videos have been released, giving insight into Joan as a person, sharing a bit about her family and showing Joan on her quest for love.

One teaser video features a Vassos family dinner, and fans meet the Golden Bachelorette's mother, daughter and son.

In another video teasing the show, Joan declares she is "not scared anymore," adding, "I'm ready for the journey to begin."

What will Joan be looking for?

Joan has offered a small glimpse into her mindset when it comes to judging the men of the season 1 cast.

Joan's search for love comes after her late husband of 32 years died in 2021. In a promo video for the upcoming show, Joan shared a bit about the qualities she values in a romantic relationship.

"I'm very picky about a man being a gentleman," she said. "Somebody with a big heart, somebody who is generous and also somebody who's humble."

In a 2023 video shot while Joan was on "The Golden Bachelor," she shared that confidence is key when it comes to earning her attention.

"I like a man with self confidence," she said at the time. "Like he's been through life and earned a swagger. Like he's saying, 'I got this.'"

What will the 24 competing men be looking for?

Several of this season's "Golden Bachelorette" contestants opened up to "Good Morning America" about a few of the qualities they're looking for in a potential partner.

The 24 men vying for Joan Vassos' heart on ABC's first season of "The Golden Bachelorette."

"I want someone that I can say anything to. I want to be able to be vulnerable and wear my heart on my sleeve," said Bill, a retired videographer from Portland, Oregon.

Charles L., a retired financial analyst from Philadelphia, shared that he was looking for a woman with smarts.

"The No. 1 trait I look for in a partner is intelligence, because we can grow and learn together and challenge each other everyday," the 66-year-old said.

Gil, an educator from Mission Viejo, California, shares Joan's opinion on confidence.

"Confidence is very attractive," he said. "A confident woman, now that's hot."