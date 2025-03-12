Senate Minority Leader Schumer says Democrats will block House funding bill

The "reduction in force" notices began to go out at about 6 p.m.

Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Wednesday that Senate Democrats will not provide the votes to pass the House-approved deal to fund the government, heightening the alert for a potential government shutdown at the end of the week.

If a deal isn't struck to bring over some Democratic support, the government will shut down on Friday at midnight.

Two days is a long time on Capitol Hill, so there is still plenty of time for a deal to emerge, but Schumer's statement certainly heats up shutdown fears.

Sen. Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks to reporters after a Senate policy luncheon on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, March 11, 2025, in Washington. AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Schumer pointed the finger at Republicans for leaving Democrats out of the funding negotiations.

"Funding the government should be a bipartisan effort, but Republicans chose a partisan path drafting their continuing resolution without any input any input from congressional Democrats," Schumer said on the floor Wednesday.

Unlike in the House, where Republicans can act unilaterally to pass legislation, the Senate needs Democrats to pass a funding bill.

At least 60 votes are needed for a funding bill to clear key procedural votes, called cloture votes, which means at least seven Democrats would be needed to pass any funding bill through the Senate.

Schumer made clear on Wednesday that right now, Democrats won't provide those votes.

"Republicans do not have the votes in the Senate to invoke cloture on the House CR," Schumer said.

For several days, Democrats have been grappling behind the scenes about whether to furnish the requisite votes to pass the funding bill approved by House Republicans Tuesday. On the one hand, many Democrats say this bill gives President Donald Trump and Elon Musk unilateral power to continue slashing the federal government. On the other, some Democrats understand that a decision to vote against the bill could likely force an undesirable government shut down.

After days of closed-door meetings and tight-lipped interaction with the press, Schumer said Democrats will instead advocate for a 30-day clean stopgap bill meant to buy more time for appropriators to complete full-year funding bills.

"Our caucus is unified on a clean April 11 CR that will keep the government open and give Congress time to negotiate bipartisan legislation that can pass," Schumer said.

Just because that's what Democrats want, doesn't mean it's a vote Democrats will get.

They are the minority in the Senate, and they do not have control over what bills are brought to the Senate floor for a vote. There's nothing that Democrats can do to force a vote in the Senate on a 30-day clean stopgap measure, but they may be able to wheel and deal with Republicans to get a vote on it.

With Schumer saying that Democrats are not ready to proceed, the Democrats hold the cards. If they do not furnish the votes to clear this procedural hurdle and get on to the bill, things could be at a stand still, and a shut down could be on the horizon.

Meanwhile, House Democrats are urging their Senate colleagues to vote no on the funding bill they almost unanimously opposed when it passed through the House on Tuesday evening.

"House Democrats are very clear. We're asking Senate Democrats to vote 'no' on this continuing resolution, which is not clean, and it makes cuts across the board," said Vice Chair Ted Lieu, flanked by five other members of House leadership at a press conference at the Issues Conference at the Lansdowne Resort. Lieu's comments came before Schumer pushed for a 30-day clean stopgap bill.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said that conversations are "continuing" with Schumer all the way down to rank-and-file Democratic members about keeping the Democratic caucus united against the bill.

"The House Democratic position is crystal clear as evidenced by the strong vote of opposition that we took yesterday on the House floor opposing the Trump-Musk-Johnson reckless Republican spending bill," Jeffries said.

ABC News' Isabella Murray contributed to this report.