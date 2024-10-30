Suspect in murder of woman at high-end Hamptons resort dead in apparent suicide

WATER MILL, Long Island (WABC) -- The suspect in the murder of a woman at Shou Sugi Ban House has killed himself, law enforcement sources told ABC News.

Thomas Gannon, 56, was found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound at his home in Honesdale, Pennsylvania.

The body of Sabina Khorramdel, 33, was found at a high-end resort in the Hamptons on Monday afternoon.

She was discovered by a staff member at Shou Sugi Ban House, located at 337 Montauk Highway, at 12:30 p.m.

Sources also confirmed to ABC News that the suspected killer appears to have been the boyfriend of the victim.

Law enforcement says the suspect checked into the Shou Sugi Ban House with Khorramdel, and was last seen leaving the spa Monday morning without her.

Her body was discovered later in the day by a worker. It was described as a violent, bloody scene, immediately recognizable as a homicide.

Police had been searching for the man ever since, and had been investigating the death as a domestic incident.

Khorramdel's family released a statement about their daughter, sister, fiancée and friend:

"As the eldest of three daughters, Sabina brought excitement, adventure, joy and love to our family. She is survived by her loving mother, father, fiance and separated husband. We are devastated by this senseless loss and ask for privacy as we navigate this incredibly difficult time."

Khorramdel founded the RUYO Journal, which is a platform "fostering critical discourse in the arts, film, and theory in Central Asia."

"Driven by her incredible energy and vision, Sabina moved walls so that gardens could flourish, inviting everyone seeking light. She shared everything she had and supported all of us," the organization said in a statement. "A beautiful soul and a gifted artist, she left an impactful legacy in the arts of Central Asia. The world feels empty without her."

Khorramdel's cause of death will be determined by the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

