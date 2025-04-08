'The Handmaid's Tale' cast reflects on final season, 8 years after the hit show's premiere

Joelle Garguilo sat down with cast of the 'The Handmaid's Tale' to discuss the final season of the show.

Releasing weekly on Tuesdays at midnight EST, the final episodes of the show are based on Margaret Atwood's book of the same name.

Yvonne Strahovski (Serena Joy) calls the final season "emotional, surprising, satisfying," while O-T Fagbenie (Luke) described it as "extraordinary, exciting and moving."

Star Elisabeth Moss (June Osborne) said it is "an ending, but it is also a beginning."

Season 6 introduces a new character in Joseph Lawrence, played by Bradley Whitford. In fact, "The Handmaid's Tale" marks a reunion for himself and Moss. The two first worked together on "The West Wing" when Moss was a teenager.

"To see this person become, you know, the queen of the golden age of television, and then to get to work with her, I feel very proud of her," Whitford said.

Strahovski has been with the show from the beginning in 2017, and now finds herself missing her role in the show, despite the character's cruelty and ruthlessness.

"Because she's so hateable and judgeable, I totally underestimated how much I loved her," she said.

The first three episodes of "A Handmaid's Tale" Season 6 are now available to stream on Hulu, with the remaining seven releasing weekly until the finale airs on June 21.

Hulu is owned by Disney, the same parent company as ABC Owned Television Stations.