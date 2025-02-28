NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch hosts Q&A with kids as part of Harlem S.A.V.E. initiative

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- More than 150 youngsters in Harlem came out Thursday night to talk with police officers and shoot some hoops.

They even got to ask a question to NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch.

"My question was, what kind of safety measures are being implemented now, that are different from the previous administration," said 9-year-old Ian Tejada.

And Tejada got his answer from the commissioner.

"She said she's making programs for kids and teenagers so they can be interested in joining the NYPD when they grow up," he said.

Thursday night's event was all part of the Harlem S.A.V.E. initiative.

It works to protect children from gun violence.

