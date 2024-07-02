Male victim shot and killed in Harlem; police searching for suspect

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a male was shot and killed in Harlem on Tuesday.

Officers responded to Frederick Douglass Boulevard and West 118th Street around 1:40 p.m., where they found a male victim with a gunshot wound to the back.

The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Morningside where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made so far.

The investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

