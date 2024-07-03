Few delays, cancelations as travelers take to the skies for the 4th of July holiday weekend

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Eyewitness News spoke to travelers headed to Orlando, Puerto Rico, Georgia, and other beautiful weekend getaways for the 4th of July holiday.

The TSA says they are prepared to screen more than 32 million people through the 8th, which would be a 5.4% increase around this time last year.

Lines were getting longer at area airports as customers hoped their flights would take off on time and get to their destination safely.

The TSA at Newark Airport set a record last Thursday for the most screenings in one day at TSA checkpoints at the airport.

Officials say 83,687 people were screened and it was the busiest day ever at a New Jersey airport.

Last Friday was the fourth busiest day for TSA, screening 2.93 million people at airports nationwide.

While Newark International Airport has already seen its busiest day, it comes on the heels of an air traffic controller shortage causing significant backups and an FAA ground stop at Newark Airport earlier this week.

It was due to a building on Long Island that manages airspace throughout the region.

The FAA wants to relocate the controllers there who handle New Jersey airspace to a similar facility in Philadelphia. But controllers don't want to move.

The big question is, could there be further delays until this is resolved?

Wednesday morning, there were a few delays and cancelations at Newark and LaGuardia airports, with few dozen at JFK Airport.

It is important to note, that the TSA expects to break the three million mark at the end of the holiday travel period at Tri-State airports, possibly on Sunday.

