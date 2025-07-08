Holliday leads Orioles against the Mets after 4-hit game

New York Mets (52-39, second in the NL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (40-49, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Tuesday, 6:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Clay Holmes (8-4, 2.99 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 76 strikeouts); Orioles: Brandon Young (0-3, 7.02 ERA, 1.98 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

Mets -136, Orioles +114; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles play the New York Mets after Jackson Holliday had four hits against the Braves on Sunday.

Baltimore is 40-49 overall and 19-22 in home games. The Orioles have the 10th-ranked team batting average in the AL at .239.

New York is 52-39 overall and 19-25 on the road. The Mets are 25-8 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan O'Hearn leads the Orioles with a .287 batting average, and has 12 doubles, 11 home runs, 34 walks and 30 RBI. Ramon Laureano is 13 for 38 with a home run and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Francisco Lindor has 17 doubles, 17 home runs and 49 RBI for the Mets. Brandon Nimmo is 11 for 38 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 6-4, .246 batting average, 5.54 ERA, outscored by two runs

Mets: 5-5, .249 batting average, 6.00 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Jorge Mateo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gary Sanchez: 10-Day IL (knee), Keegan Akin: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chadwick Tromp: 10-Day IL (back), Zach Eflin: 15-Day IL (back), Maverick Handley: 7-Day IL (head), Ryan Mountcastle: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Adley Rutschman: 10-Day IL (oblique), Cade Povich: 15-Day IL (hip), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Grayson Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Albert Suarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Bradish: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Jose Butto: 15-Day IL (illness), Dedniel Nunez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (achilles), Jesse Winker: 60-Day IL (side), Jose Siri: 60-Day IL (shin), Max Kranick: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tylor Megill: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kodai Senga: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Brooks Raley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Minter: 60-Day IL (lat), Sean Manaea: 60-Day IL (oblique), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

------

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.