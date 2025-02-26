Governor Hochul blasts Republicans after House passes Trump budget bill

Raegan Medgie has the latest from the East Side.

Raegan Medgie has the latest from the East Side.

Raegan Medgie has the latest from the East Side.

Raegan Medgie has the latest from the East Side.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The House of Representatives passed its budget plan that included trillions of dollars in tax breaks as well as spending cuts.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul is blasting the move, which narrowly made it through, and blasted each New York Representative who backed the resolution.

The budget was pushed through by just two votes.

Now, concerns are being raised over cuts to healthcare services, education and food programs.

The resolution calls for $4.5 million in tax cuts and a $2 trillion reduction in federal spending.

This action could lead to cuts for programs like Medicaid, which is used by some 80 million Americans.

Meanwhile, Democrats universally oppose the budget, including Hochul.

"The Republican attack on our social safety network has already begun. We knew this was coming. And they are actually talking about voting today on cutting services, essential health care services, for 1.8 million New Yorkers. So im saying, call your members of Congress who claim they represent the people of this state and stand up against this assault on New Yorkers, our health care, and our values. This is just the beginning and we are not going to start down this path without a major fight from the state of New York," she said.

The resolution passed just days after President Trump rescinded approval for the city's first-in-the-nation congestion pricing program.

Hochul is set to visit Grand Central Station in an effort to push for the tolling program to remain in place.

ALSO READ: Andy Kim reflects on becoming the first Korean American in the Senate

Janice Yu speaks to Andy Kim about his journey to becoming elected.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.