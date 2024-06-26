Hulu releases racy teaser for new series, 'Rivals'

The series, set in 1980s England, will premiere later this year

We're getting our first look at "Rivals," a new series coming soon to Hulu.

The eight-part series is based on the novel of the same name by Dame Jilly Cooper. Here's the premise according to the official release, "Set against the backdrop of drama, excess, and shocking antics of the power-grabbing social elite of 1980s England, "Rivals" delves headfirst into the ruthless world of independent television in 1986."

"Rivals" will star David Tennant, Aidan Turner, Katherine Parkinson, Alex Hassell, Emily Atack, Catriona Chandler, Oliver Chris, Danny Dyer, Rufus Jones

A teaser trailer has been released. You can see that in the video above.

An exact premiere date has not yet been announced. The series is set to debut on Hulu in the U.S. and on Disney+ in other countries later this year.