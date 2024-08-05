Debby could impact New York City and the Tri-State area later this week

Hurricane Tracker: How Debby could impact New York City, the Tri-State area

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Hurricane Debby made landfall in northern Florida as a Category 1 storm on Monday morning and could impact our weather later in the week.

The storm made landfall as a Category 1 storm near Steinhatchee, a tiny community in northern Florida of less than 1,000 residents on Florida's Gulf Coast. It had maximum sustained winds of 80 mph (129 kph) and was moving northeast at 10 mph (17 kph), the National Hurricane Center in Miami said.

Debby was expected to move eastward over northern Florida and then stall over the coastal regions of Georgia and South Carolina, thrashing the region with potential record-setting rains totaling up to 30 inches (76 centimeters) beginning Tuesday.

Officials also warned of life-threatening storm surge along Florida's Gulf Coast, with 6 to 10 feet (1.8 to 3 meters) of inundation expected Monday between the Ochlockonee and Suwannee rivers.

The Eyewitness News AccuWeather team says from mid- to late week, tropical moisture may interact with a non-tropical storm in the Northeast. That interaction may result in excessive rainfall and flooding well north and west, away from or removed from the tropical feature itself.

The big question now is how far north Debby travels. One model keeps the bulk of the moisture to our south, but another model shows Debby barreling past a blocking cold front bringing us flooding rain Friday and Saturday.

