Israeli hostage survivor released after 49 days in captivity has died

Hanna Katzir, an Israeli hostage survivor who was released last year after 49 days of captivity in Gaza, has died, officials said.

Katzir, 78, struggled with a "complex medical condition" for "many months" after she was released, Kibbutz Nir Oz said in a statement.

During Hamas' surprise terror attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, Katzir was kidnapped from her home and her husband, Rami, was killed in their safe room at Kibbutz Nir Oz, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum Headquarters said.

The couple's son, Elad, was kidnapped and later killed in captivity, the Hostages Families Forum said. His body has since been returned to Israel.

Hanna Katzir spent 49 days as a hostage before she was released.

"Mom was a woman, wife, and devoted mother who was all about love. Her heart could not withstand the terrible suffering since October 7th," her daughter, Carmit Palty Katzir, said in a statement.

There are 100 hostages remaining in Gaza, many of whom are feared dead.

"Each day in captivity endangers the lives of our loved ones," Carmit Palty Katzir said. "A comprehensive agreement for the return of our 100 brothers and sisters must move forward."

Hanna Katzir's funeral will take place at Kibbutz Nir Oz on Tuesday.