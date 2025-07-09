Juan Soto drives in go-ahead run in 10th to help Mets rally past Orioles 7-6

BALTIMORE -- - Juan Soto singled in the tiebreaking run in the 10th inning, and the New York Mets hit three home runs in a 7-6 comeback victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night.

New York trailed 6-2 before rallying past the Orioles to improve to 5-34 when trailing after seven innings.

Ronny Mauricio, Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso homered for the Mets, who are in hot pursuit of first-place Philadelphia in the NL East.

Soto hit the first pitch from Yennier Cano (1-5) to score Lindor in the 10th, and Huascar Brazobán worked the bottom half for his second save.

Edwin Diaz (4-0) pitched the ninth inning for New York.

The Orioles got an immaculate inning - three strikeouts on nine pitches - from rookie starter Brandon Young, and Jackson Holliday homered for a 6-2 lead in the seventh.

Young's immaculate inning came in the fifth. After Jesse Winker and Jeff McNeil struck out swinging, Luis Torres looked at a third strike to end the first immaculate inning by an Oriole since Kevin Guzman against Cleveland on April 23, 2018.

Young returned in the sixth to lose a 1-0 lead and the bid for his first big league win. Mauricio opened the sixth with a shot over the right-field scoreboard, and successive doubles by Brett Baty and Brandon Nimmo put the Mets in front.

Key moment

With pinch-runner Tyrone Taylor at second base with one out in the New York ninth, Félix Bautista struck out Nimmo and Lindor to keep the game tied.

Key stat

Baltimore took a 1-0 lead in the third on a two-out single by Holliday. Prior to that, Mets starter Clay Holmes had not allowed an earned run in 10 career games at Camden Yards and had given up only three earned runs in 22 career outing against the Orioles.

Up next

Mets LHP David Peterson (6-4, 3.18 ERA) faces lefty Tomoyuki Sugano (6-5, 4.44) on Wednesday. Sugano has an 8.87 ERA in five starts since June 8.

