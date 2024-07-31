Justin Hartley had an emotional fan encounter at Comic-Con

San Diego Comic-Con is more than just a convention. For some, it can be an emotional moment meeting beloved stars

SAN DIEGO -- San Diego Comic-Con is more than just a convention. For some, it's a cathartic experience. Take the "Tracker" fan signing, for instance.

20th Television's "Tracker" stars Justin Hartley ("This Is Us") as Colter Shaw, a tracker and survivalist who earns his living by helping police and private citizens solve crimes and locate missing persons.

Fans lined up around the convention floor to meet the cast and crew of the series.

To one fan, meeting Hartley was an emotional moment.

"It was an amazing moment, because he was in another show called 'This Is Us,' and it was a big part of me and my mom's life. It's how it brought us closer together before she passed away. That's just how we connected, through that show, and just meeting him, I know it would have been really big for my mom as well," they said.

Hartley commented on the experience.

"That was very touching, very moving, and I appreciate her sharing that. I mean, who would've thought in a million years that I would have a job that I love, that touches people in a certain way, and these people share their very personal stories with you. And the trust that is involved in that is something that I cherish and respect and take care of. It's incredible."

