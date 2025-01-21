At least 66 dead in Turkish ski resort hotel fire

ISTANBUL -- Turkey's Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said Tuesday that the death toll from a pre-dawn fire at a hotel in the Kartalkaya Ski Resort has risen to 66 and the number of injured is now 51.

"We are in deep pain," Yerlikaya told reporters during a press conference. "We have unfortunately lost 66 lives in the fire that broke out at this hotel."

Firefighters work to extinguish a fire in a hotel at a ski resort of Kartalkaya in Bolu province, in northwest Turkey, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. IHA via AP

The fire broke out after 3 a.m. on Tuesday at the Grand Kartal, a hotel at the resort in Northwestern Turkey.

A city official told ABC News that after the fire broke in the middle of the night, around 3:27 am local time, most of the victims, including children, appeared to have lost life due to suffocation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Somayeh Malekian contributed to this report.