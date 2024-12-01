Legendary St. John's basketball coach Lou Carnesecca dies at 99, school confirms

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Legendary St. John's basketball coach Lou Carnesecca has died at 99, the school confirmed on Saturday.

Carnesecca spent more than two decades at St. John's, reaching the postseason every year of his career.

He also coached the New York Nets for three seasons in the American Basketball Association.

Carnesecca retired from coaching in 1992 but remained a strong presence on the St. John's campus until recent years.

He died Saturday afternoon, just a month shy of what would have been his 100th birthday.

