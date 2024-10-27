Localish Celebrates Día de los Muertos

Día de los Muertos is almost here and Localish is celebrating with a look at the traditions that make the day so special.

LOS ANGELES -- Día de los Muertos is almost here and Localish is celebrating with a look at the traditions that make the day so special.

You'll see some of the many reasons the holiday, called "Day of the Dead" in English, is so emotional and also so festive.

From designing altars, to perfecting Calavera or skull makeup and even a trip to the bakery to find the right bread, it's all about honoring loved ones.

"We celebrate death because there is no life without death," said Rolando Nichols who co-founded the annual Día de los Muertos Parade in Long Beach, Calif.

"It's not just a Mexican celebration. It has transcended borders, religion, ethnicities and I think it's part of the beauty of it," he said.

In the new special, "Localish Celebrates Día de los Muertos" you'll see how the holiday is growing in popularity from local festivals to movies, shopping malls, Major League Baseball stadiums and The Disneyland Resort.

You'll also see how the holiday is inspiring artists and designers to create some truly remarkable works of art.

Watch the full special, "Localish Celebrates Día de los Muertos" in the video above.