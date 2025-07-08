Longtime NFL scouting, personnel director Tim Rooney dies

Longtime NFL executive Tim Rooney, the nephew of Pittsburgh Steelers founder Art Rooney Sr., died Tuesday morning. He was 84, andhe had been diagnosed with cancer not long ago.

A former coach at Villanova, Tim Rooney joined the Steelers as a scout in 1972 before becoming their director of pro scouting. As reported by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, he was credited with drafting Hall of Fame linebacker Jack Lambert after escorting then-coach Chuck Noll to watch Lambert at Kent State.

After leaving the Steelers in 1979 to join the Detroit Lions, Rooney was hired by the New York Giants as director of pro personnel in 1985. He remained in that role until 1999 and later returned in a part-time position.

All told, Rooney was part of six Super Bowl-winning teams.

"He was a great guy," Hall of Fame coach Bill Parcells told the Post- Gazette. "When you're a head coach, you need someone to tell you the truth. Tim was our pro personnel guy, and that was his job.

"We had daily interaction every day talking about the roster. We had a lot of talks and became close. That enhanced our relationship. He understood me, and I understood him."

