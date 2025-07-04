Lynx's Reeve, Liberty's Brondello to coach WNBA All-Star Game

Cheryl Reeve of the Minnesota Lynx and Sandy Brondello of the New York Liberty were selected Thursday as the head coaches for the WNBA All-Star Game.

As of the end of play Thursday, Minnesota (15-2) and New York (12-5) owned the two best records in the league, garnering their respective coaches the All-Star honor.

The interesting wrinkle is which teams the coaches were assigned.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark and Lynx forward Napheesa Collier were named the player captains for finishing first and second, respectively, in the All-Star fan voting.

Because the coach with the best record was paired with the player with the most fan votes, Reeve will coach Team Clark and go up against Collier, the centerpiece of her dominant Minnesota team.

Reeve and Brondello are plenty familiar with each other. The Lynx defeated the Liberty for the 2024 WNBA Commissioner's Cup, but New York returned the favor by beating Minnesota in the WNBA Finals.

In the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game, Reeve coached a Team USA roster gearing up for the Paris Olympics. Clark, left off that Team USA roster amid her first professional season, guided Team WNBA to a 117-109 win over Team USA.

The WNBA All-Star Game is scheduled for July 19 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.