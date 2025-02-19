Man, 2 women injured in shooting in Newark

NEWARK, N.J. (WABC) -- A shooting injured a man and two women in Newark Wednesday morning.

According to authorities, police officers responded to South 17th Street just after 10 a.m. where they found the victims.

All three were taken to University Hospital for treatment.

The male victim was in critical condition.

