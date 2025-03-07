Man arrested after allegedly punching pregnant woman on subway train in Queens: NYPD

QUEENS (WABC) -- The NYPD says they have arrested a man who is accused of punching a pregnant woman on a subway train in Queens.

The woman, who was seven months pregnant, was approached by the man and punched in the face back on Feb. 25 on a J train at Jamaica Center-Parsons/Archer station.

The punch resulted in cuts, bruises and pain to the right eye of the victim.

The man ran away after the attack, according to police.

The victim was checked out but was not taken to the hospital.

The subway station has private security guards contracted by the MTA to deter fare beaters.

Felony assault on the subway is down 16.7% this year, according to NYPD data.

