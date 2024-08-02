Victim rescued after falling through sidewalk cellar doors in the Bronx

KINGSBRIDGE, Bronx (WABC) -- A person was rescued after falling through sidewalk cellar doors in the Bronx on Friday afternoon.

It happened at West 232nd Street and Broadway just before 2:30 p.m.

The victim was rescued by first responders and taken to St. Barnabas Hospital.

Their exact injuries were not yet known, but the victim is expected to survive.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

