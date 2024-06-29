3 injured after fire breaks out in Manhattan high rise

KIPS BAY, Manhattan (WABC) -- Three people were injured after a fire broke out in a high rise in Manhattan.
Flames started on the 14th floor inside the 29-story building on East 31st Street between Third and Lexington Avenues.
One person was taken to the hospital.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
