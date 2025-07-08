Mariners aim to keep win streak going against the Yankees

Seattle Mariners (48-42, second in the AL West) vs. New York Yankees (49-41, second in the AL East)

New York; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Logan Gilbert (2-2, 3.40 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, 74 strikeouts); Yankees: Will Warren (5-4, 5.02 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 107 strikeouts)

Yankees -119, Mariners -101; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners will try to keep a three-game win streak alive when they take on the New York Yankees.

New York has a 49-41 record overall and a 26-17 record at home. The Yankees have the seventh-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.84.

Seattle has a 23-21 record in road games and a 48-42 record overall. The Mariners have a 34-8 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams play Tuesday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge has 33 home runs, 65 walks and 74 RBI while hitting .360 for the Yankees. Jasson Dominguez is 16 for 40 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Randy Arozarena has 20 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 42 RBI for the Mariners. Cal Raleigh is 6 for 33 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 3-7, .254 batting average, 7.07 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Mariners: 7-3, .259 batting average, 1.87 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Jazz Chisholm: day-to-day (shoulder), Clarke Schmidt: 15-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Cruz: 15-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Yarbrough: 15-Day IL (oblique), Oswaldo Cabrera: 60-Day IL (ankle), Yerry De Los Santos: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gerrit Cole: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (back)

Mariners: Bryce Miller: 15-Day IL (elbow), Collin Snider: 15-Day IL (forearm), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (knee), Victor Robles: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Bliss: 60-Day IL (biceps)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.