Martin Mull, comic actor known for 'Clue' and 'Arrested Development,' dies at 80

LOS ANGELES -- Martin Mull, the veteran comic actor known for roles in "Clue," "Arrested Development" and "Roseanne," died Thursday. He was 80.

Mull died at home after a "valiant fight against a long illness," his daughter, Maggie, announced on Instagram.

"He was known for excelling at every creative discipline imaginable and also for doing Red Roof Inn commercials," she wrote. "He would find that joke funny. He was never not funny. My dad will be deeply missed by his wife and daughter, by his friends and coworkers, by fellow artists and comedians and musicians, and - the sign of a truly exceptional person - by many, many dogs. I loved him tremendously."

Mull enjoyed a long career in film and television, and rose to fame starring in "Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman" and its spinoff "Fernwood 2 Night." He was nominated for an Emmy for his appearance in "Veep."

