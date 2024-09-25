Mets and Braves to play doubleheader on Monday after forecast washes out rest of pivotal series

ATLANTA -- The last two games of the pivotal series between the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves have been postponed due to the forecast for inclement weather.

New York, Atlanta and Arizona are battling for the last two NL wild cards. Going into Wednesday's action, the Mets (87-70) were in the second spot, a half-game ahead of the Diamondbacks and a full game better than the Braves (86-71).

The last two games of the three-game set, originally scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, will be made up as a doubleheader Monday in Atlanta. The first game will start at 1:10 p.m., with the second starting 40 minutes after the last out of the first.

The Braves beat the Mets 5-1 on Tuesday night.