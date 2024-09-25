  • Full Story
  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Mets and Braves to play doubleheader on Monday after forecast washes out rest of pivotal series

AP logo
Wednesday, September 25, 2024 9:45PM
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream
Stream New York's #1 news - Accuweather - original content 24/7

ATLANTA -- The last two games of the pivotal series between the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves have been postponed due to the forecast for inclement weather.

New York, Atlanta and Arizona are battling for the last two NL wild cards. Going into Wednesday's action, the Mets (87-70) were in the second spot, a half-game ahead of the Diamondbacks and a full game better than the Braves (86-71).

The last two games of the three-game set, originally scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, will be made up as a doubleheader Monday in Atlanta. The first game will start at 1:10 p.m., with the second starting 40 minutes after the last out of the first.

The Braves beat the Mets 5-1 on Tuesday night.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW