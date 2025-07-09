Mets face the Orioles leading series 1-0

New York Mets (53-39, first in the NL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (40-50, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: David Peterson (6-4, 3.18 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 87 strikeouts); Orioles: Tomoyuki Sugano (6-5, 4.44 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 57 strikeouts)

Mets -152, Orioles +127; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets face the Baltimore Orioles with a 1-0 series lead.

Baltimore has a 40-50 record overall and a 19-23 record in home games. The Orioles have a 24-41 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

New York has gone 20-25 in road games and 53-39 overall. The Mets have hit 121 total home runs to rank fourth in the NL.

The matchup Wednesday is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cedric Mullins has 13 doubles and 13 home runs for the Orioles. Jackson Holliday is 13 for 45 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Francisco Lindor has 17 doubles and 18 home runs for the Mets. Brandon Nimmo is 12 for 39 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 6-4, .263 batting average, 5.38 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Mets: 5-5, .250 batting average, 6.55 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Jorge Mateo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gary Sanchez: 10-Day IL (knee), Keegan Akin: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chadwick Tromp: 10-Day IL (back), Zach Eflin: 15-Day IL (back), Maverick Handley: 7-Day IL (head), Ryan Mountcastle: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Adley Rutschman: 10-Day IL (oblique), Cade Povich: 15-Day IL (hip), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Grayson Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Albert Suarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Bradish: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (knee), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Butto: 15-Day IL (illness), Dedniel Nunez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (achilles), Jose Siri: 60-Day IL (shin), Max Kranick: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kodai Senga: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Brooks Raley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Minter: 60-Day IL (lat), Sean Manaea: 60-Day IL (oblique), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

------

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.