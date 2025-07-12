Mets meet the Royals with 1-0 series lead

New York Mets (54-41, second in the NL East) vs. Kansas City Royals (46-49, third in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Frankie Montas (1-1, 6.14 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); Royals: Michael Lorenzen (5-8, 4.61 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 85 strikeouts)

Mets -128, Royals +108; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets bring a 1-0 lead into the next game of the series against the Kansas City Royals.

Kansas City has a 23-25 record in home games and a 46-49 record overall. The Royals have a 14-1 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

New York has a 54-41 record overall and a 21-27 record on the road. The Mets have the fifth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .324.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vinnie Pasquantino has 14 doubles, a triple and 15 home runs for the Royals. Salvador Perez is 15 for 39 with four doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Juan Soto has 15 doubles and 22 home runs while hitting .265 for the Mets. Brandon Nimmo is 12 for 39 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 7-3, .258 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Mets: 6-4, .239 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Royals: Cole Ragans: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Mark Canha: 10-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Lynch: 15-Day IL (elbow), Michael Massey: 10-Day IL (ankle), Hunter Harvey: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alec Marsh: 60-Day IL (shoulder), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (back), Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (knee), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Butto: 15-Day IL (illness), Dedniel Nunez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (achilles), Jose Siri: 60-Day IL (shin), Max Kranick: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brooks Raley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Minter: 60-Day IL (lat), Sean Manaea: 60-Day IL (oblique), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.