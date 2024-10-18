New York Yankees suffer crushing 7-5 loss in extra innings to Cleveland Guardians

NEW YORK -- Despite back-to-back home runs from Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, the New York Yankees blew a 9th inning lead to the Cleveland Guardians before losing in extra innings 7-5 on Thursday night.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

