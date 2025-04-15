NatGeo launches ourHOME Earth Month sweepstakes, offering once-in-a-lifetime prize trip

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Ahead of Earth Day, National Geographic announced the ourHOME sweepstakes, part of the brand's Earth Month celebration. Open to anyone in the U.S over 18 years old, one lucky winner will earn a National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions trip to Antarctica for two.

From April 15 through the end of the month, join National Geographic in celebrating the beauty and wonder of ourHOME with a chance to win an expedition to the southernmost continent. Experience the rugged beauty of this frozen landmass firsthand, alongside a team of experts eager to share their passion for this region of the world. Enter the sweepstakes once daily at natgeo.com/ourhomesweepstakes from April 15-30, 2025.*

The prize includes the following:



One 12-day expedition cruise aboard the National Geographic Resolution or National Geographic Endurance to Antarctica for two (double occupancy)



Round-trip coach airfare and transfers upon arrival and departure



All meals as indicated in the itinerary



Daily activities and excursions as indicated by the itinerary, including kayaking or boating near icebergs, encountering wildlife, and visiting hard-to-reach places



Access to biologists, geologists and undersea specialists to learn about wildlife throughout the trip

The sweepstakes is part of the wider ourHOME campaign that The Walt Disney Company and National Geographic announced on April 1, spotlighting global efforts that help protect, restore and celebrate our shared home, and highlighting Disney and National Geographic's shared legacy of storytelling that inspires a deeper connection to the natural world.

Available all year long, the ourHOME streaming collection of docuseries and movies on Disney+ celebrates the beauty, awe and wonder of the planet through acclaimed content such as "Secrets of the Octopus, Queens" and "A Real Bug's Life," along with the full library of Disneynature films. Additionally, three global premieres will debut during Earth Week: Nat Geo's "Secrets of the Penguins," as well as Disneynature's "Sea Lions of the Galapagos" and "Guardians of the Galapagos."

For the chance to witness a range of penguins, seals and other wildlife in person, enter the ourHOME sweepstakes at natgeo.com/ourhomesweepstakes.*

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Enter Sweepstakes between 4/15/25 at 12:00 p.m. EDT and 4/30/25 at 11:59 p.m. EDT. Open to legal residents of the 50 United States and D.C., who are 18+ at time of entry. Limit one entry per person per day. Visit https://www.nationalgeographic.com/ourhomesweepstakes/ for full details on how to enter, eligibility requirements, odds of winning, prize description and limitations. Void where prohibited. Sponsor: National Geographic Partners, LLC., 1145 17th Street NW, Washington, D.C. 20036.

Disney is the parent company of National Geographic and this station.